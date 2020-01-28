Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company operates in three segments: Loans, Securities and Real Estate. It focused on midmarket senior secured commercial real estate first mortgage loans, investment grade-rated securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate and investing in net leased and other commercial real estate. The company also provides services of the commercial real estate industry which includes origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Ladder Capital Corp is headquartered in New York City. “

Separately, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $19.10 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.87.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average of $17.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.98. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $18.82. The company has a current ratio of 77.18, a quick ratio of 77.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $69.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.31 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 22.51%. The company’s revenue was down 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ladder Capital will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 69.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,895,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,761,000 after purchasing an additional 350,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,509,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,336,000 after purchasing an additional 173,183 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

