Boenning Scattergood Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Unity Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UNTY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th.

NASDAQ UNTY opened at $21.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $229.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.43. Unity Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $24.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 9.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 5.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 337,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,654,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

