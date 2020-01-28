AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €29.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.30 ($28.26) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €31.50 ($36.63) price target on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on AXA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.35 ($34.13) price target on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AXA has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €27.86 ($32.39).

EPA CS opened at €23.87 ($27.76) on Friday. AXA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($32.20). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €24.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €23.68.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

