Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.52. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.14). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WTFC. ValuEngine upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price target on Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.90.

WTFC opened at $63.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.11. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $78.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth $71,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $187,492.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.45 per share, with a total value of $63,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.