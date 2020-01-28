Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note issued on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EGLE. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

NASDAQ EGLE opened at $3.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $311.10 million, a P/E ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 1.49. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $5.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.49.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $54.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.95 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 21,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 13.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $27,653.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 993,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,367.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 14,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $67,382.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

