Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for Focus Financial Partners Inc Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) – Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Focus Financial Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.64.

FOCS stock opened at $27.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.57. Focus Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $40.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -121.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.18.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Focus Financial Partners had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 14.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,715,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,149,000 after purchasing an additional 350,511 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,383,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,717,000 after purchasing an additional 452,435 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,832,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,057,000 after buying an additional 216,162 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 664,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after buying an additional 102,420 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 595,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after buying an additional 293,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.