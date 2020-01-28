Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note issued on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $60.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.14 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $8.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $351.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.10. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92.

In related news, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNK. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 34.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,019,806 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,607,000 after purchasing an additional 260,096 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 12.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,939 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 33.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 65,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

