Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for Range Resources Corp. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Range Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Get Range Resources alerts:

RRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “negative” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised Range Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Range Resources from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The firm has a market cap of $819.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 7.08%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Range Resources by 1,060.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,606 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10,606 shares during the last quarter.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.