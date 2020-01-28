Equities Analysts Set Expectations for PDC Energy Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for PDC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie forecasts that the energy producer will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PDCE. Tudor Pickering upgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

PDCE stock opened at $20.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.16. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.31.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy producer reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $365.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.37 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $95,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,892.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 1,058.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,647,999 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,711 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $25,886,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 3,510.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 434,040 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,045,000 after acquiring an additional 422,018 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,052,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 455.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 175,430 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 143,820 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

