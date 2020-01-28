Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for LPL Financial in a report issued on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.80 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on LPL Financial from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.27.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $92.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $67.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,733,000 after buying an additional 12,176 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,063,000 after buying an additional 120,006 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 28.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after buying an additional 56,452 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at about $2,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George Burton White sold 51,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $4,415,427.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,449.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $429,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,689.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,024 shares of company stock worth $7,963,444. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

