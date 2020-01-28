Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SBRA. Mizuho initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $22.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.89. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 737.91, a P/E/G ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.75.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.34). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $149.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.39 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 30,805 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 28.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,052,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,714,000 after purchasing an additional 138,557 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, CEO Richard K. Matros sold 113,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,717,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

