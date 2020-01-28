Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) PT Set at €45.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.60 ($35.58) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €39.51 ($45.94).

EPA SGO opened at €34.99 ($40.69) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €36.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €35.43. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a 12-month low of €42.05 ($48.90) and a 12-month high of €52.40 ($60.93).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

