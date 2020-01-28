Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Total (EPA:FP) a €56.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Total (EPA:FP) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

FP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC set a €53.30 ($61.98) price objective on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €57.61 ($66.99).

Shares of FP opened at €46.11 ($53.62) on Friday. Total has a fifty-two week low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a fifty-two week high of €49.33 ($57.36). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €48.75 and a 200-day moving average price of €47.47.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

