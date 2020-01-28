Carrefour’s (CA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Carrefour (EPA:CA) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on Carrefour and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on Carrefour and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.90 ($18.49) price objective on Carrefour and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on Carrefour and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €17.63 ($20.50).

Shares of Carrefour stock opened at €15.22 ($17.70) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €15.81. Carrefour has a 1-year low of €16.31 ($18.97) and a 1-year high of €23.68 ($27.53).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

