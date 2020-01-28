Carrefour (EPA:CA) Given a €15.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on Carrefour (EPA:CA) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

CA has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.90 ($18.49) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a €22.50 ($26.16) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €17.63 ($20.50).

CA stock opened at €15.22 ($17.70) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €15.01 and a 200 day moving average of €15.81. Carrefour has a 52 week low of €16.31 ($18.97) and a 52 week high of €23.68 ($27.53).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

