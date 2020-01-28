Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €17.50 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.75 ($19.48) price objective on ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €16.33 ($18.98).

ETR ENI opened at €13.20 ($15.35) on Friday. ENI has a 1-year low of €12.80 ($14.89) and a 1-year high of €16.02 ($18.63). The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €13.87 and a 200-day moving average of €13.89. The firm has a market cap of $47.98 billion and a PE ratio of 19.47.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

