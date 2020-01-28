DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €34.50 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €34.50 ($40.12) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DWS. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($44.77) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €35.21 ($40.94).

Shares of DWS stock opened at €32.00 ($37.21) on Friday. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a twelve month low of €22.62 ($26.30) and a twelve month high of €34.18 ($39.74). The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €31.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €29.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

