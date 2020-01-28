Nord/LB Analysts Give Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) a €24.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DEQ. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.50 ($33.14) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Warburg Research set a €38.60 ($44.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €29.13 ($33.87).

DEQ opened at €24.98 ($29.05) on Friday. Deutsche EuroShop has a 12 month low of €22.10 ($25.70) and a 12 month high of €27.76 ($32.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €25.71 and its 200 day moving average price is €25.48.

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to ?5.1 billion.

