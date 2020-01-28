Analysts Issue Forecasts for ConocoPhillips’ FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for ConocoPhillips in a report released on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings of $3.65 per share for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

COP stock opened at $61.04 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $71.01. The firm has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 55,837 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.0% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,388 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.0% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 34,321 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,763 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

