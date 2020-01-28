Oppenheimer Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Biogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $33.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $33.07. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2019 earnings at $7.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $30.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $29.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $30.77 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $256.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Leerink Swann raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.64.

Biogen stock opened at $281.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $293.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.07. Biogen has a 1-year low of $215.77 and a 1-year high of $338.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Biogen declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Biogen by 43.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

