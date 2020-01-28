i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $31.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.55 million, a PE ratio of -108.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.56. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.20 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 14.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Scott Meriwether sold 3,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $83,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 51.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

