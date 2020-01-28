Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for Total SA Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TOT)

Jan 28th, 2020

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Total in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Total’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter. Total had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 9.96%.

TOT has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Total in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

TOT opened at $50.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $135.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.72. Total has a 12 month low of $47.70 and a 12 month high of $58.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average of $52.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.606 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Total’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Total by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Total by 3.2% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Total by 20.4% during the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,314 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Total by 15.2% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Total by 14.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Earnings History and Estimates for Total (NYSE:TOT)

