W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Expected to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of W. R. Berkley in a report released on Thursday, January 23rd. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.96.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $71.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $49.59 and a fifty-two week high of $77.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 47,470 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 30.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 36,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 30,937.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 17,325 shares in the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

