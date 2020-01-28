Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company’s products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. “

Get Invacare alerts:

IVC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Invacare in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE:IVC opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Invacare has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $11.63. The firm has a market cap of $288.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.05.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Invacare had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invacare will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Invacare in the first quarter worth $102,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,162 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 16,014 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 442,644 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Invacare by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invacare (IVC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.