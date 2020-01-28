Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on owning premium-branded, select-service hotels in the upscale and upper midscale segments of the lodging industry. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Summit Hotel Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Shares of INN opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $12.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $133.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Summit Hotel Properties’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 8.1% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 82.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

