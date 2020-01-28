iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) & CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Head to Head Survey

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) and CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

iMedia Brands has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CDW has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares iMedia Brands and CDW’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iMedia Brands $596.64 million 0.05 -$22.16 million N/A N/A CDW $16.24 billion 1.18 $643.00 million $5.10 26.25

CDW has higher revenue and earnings than iMedia Brands.

Profitability

This table compares iMedia Brands and CDW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iMedia Brands -8.94% -89.16% -19.27% CDW 4.04% 91.07% 11.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for iMedia Brands and CDW, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iMedia Brands 0 0 2 0 3.00 CDW 2 2 4 0 2.25

iMedia Brands currently has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 50.92%. CDW has a consensus price target of $124.71, suggesting a potential downside of 6.84%. Given iMedia Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe iMedia Brands is more favorable than CDW.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.3% of CDW shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of iMedia Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of CDW shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CDW beats iMedia Brands on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc. operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear. It has access to approximately 87 million homes primarily on cable and satellite systems, as well as offers its products through online at evine.com. The company was formerly known as EVINE Live Inc. and changed its name to iMedia Brands, Inc. in July 2019. iMedia Brands, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration. Its hardware products comprise notebooks/mobile devices, tablets, network communications, desktop computers, video monitors, enterprise and data storage, printers, and servers; and software products include application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, and network management. The company also provides warranties, managed services, and consulting design and implementation services. CDW Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

