Head-To-Head Contrast: Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) & Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) and Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

This table compares Oportun Financial and Mogo Finance Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oportun Financial N/A N/A N/A Mogo Finance Technology -13.26% -58,807.58% -13.81%

This table compares Oportun Financial and Mogo Finance Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oportun Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mogo Finance Technology $47.28 million 1.51 -$16.99 million ($0.69) -3.77

Oportun Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mogo Finance Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Oportun Financial and Mogo Finance Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oportun Financial 0 1 5 0 2.83 Mogo Finance Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50

Oportun Financial currently has a consensus target price of $21.92, indicating a potential upside of 6.29%. Mogo Finance Technology has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 284.62%. Given Mogo Finance Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mogo Finance Technology is more favorable than Oportun Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.2% of Oportun Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Mogo Finance Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oportun Financial beats Mogo Finance Technology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities. Oportun serves customers online, over the phone, or in person in English and Spanish in the following 12 states: Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin.

About Mogo Finance Technology

Mogo Finance Technology Inc. operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products. Mogo Finance Technology Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.