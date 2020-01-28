Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $15.67 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.26 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Bridgewater Bancshares an industry rank of 166 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report on Friday.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $321,000.00. 17.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.02. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.18%. Analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

