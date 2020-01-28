Comparing Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) & Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP)

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) and Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Tejon Ranch and Maui Land & Pineapple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tejon Ranch 2.88% 0.27% 0.22% Maui Land & Pineapple 20.16% 7.87% 5.09%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tejon Ranch and Maui Land & Pineapple, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tejon Ranch 0 0 0 0 N/A Maui Land & Pineapple 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Tejon Ranch has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maui Land & Pineapple has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.7% of Tejon Ranch shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Tejon Ranch shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 65.5% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tejon Ranch and Maui Land & Pineapple’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tejon Ranch $45.62 million 9.25 $4.26 million N/A N/A Maui Land & Pineapple $11.04 million 18.87 $500,000.00 N/A N/A

Tejon Ranch has higher revenue and earnings than Maui Land & Pineapple.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co. operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development. It is also involved in the activities related to communications leases, and landscape maintenance. This segment leases land to 2 auto service stations with convenience stores, 13 fast-food operations, 2 full-service restaurants, a motel, an antique shop, and a post office; various microwave repeater locations, radio and cellular transmitter sites, and fiber optic cable routes; and 32 acres of land for an electric power plant. The Resort/Residential Real Estate Development segment engages in the land entitlement, land planning and pre-construction engineering, land stewardship, and conservation activities. The Mineral Resources segment includes oil and gas royalties, rock and aggregate royalties, and royalties from a cement operation leased to National Cement Company of California, Inc.; and the management of water assets and water infrastructure. The Farming segment farms permanent crops, including wine grapes in 1,197 acres, almonds in 1,966 acres, and pistachios in 1,062 acres. It also manages the farming of alfalfa and forage mix on 775 acres in the Antelope Valley; and leases 1,000 acres of land for growing vegetables, as well as permanent crops. The Ranch Operations segment offers game management and ancillary land services comprising grazing leases and filming, as well as various guided hunts. The company was founded in 1843 and is headquartered in Lebec, California.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. The company operates through Real Estate, Leasing, Utilities, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities; and general brokerage real estate business. The Leasing segment leases residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial land and properties; and licenses its registered trademarks and trade names, as well as provides stewardship and conservation services. The Utilities segment provides potable and non-potable water utility services, and sewage collection and transmission services, as well as owns and operates non-potable wells, irrigation ditches, reservoirs, and transmission systems that serve the Kapalua Resort, the County of Maui, and agricultural users in West and Upcountry Maui. The Resort Amenities segment manages the operations of the Kapalua Club, a private, non-equity club program providing its members special programs, access, and other privileges at certain amenities at the Kapalua Resort. It owns approximately 23,000 acres of land on the island of Maui, Hawaii. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is based in Lahaina, Hawaii.

