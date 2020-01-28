Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Stock Price Down 8.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) shares traded down 8.5% on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $5.40 to $4.60. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Comstock Resources traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $5.93, 601,990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 23% from the average session volume of 489,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seaport Global Securities cut Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 30.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 41,094 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 233.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 12,507 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,087,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 709,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $224.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.00 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 14.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comstock Resources Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

