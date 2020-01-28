International Paper (IP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

International Paper (NYSE:IP) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect International Paper to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect International Paper to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $36.45 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $358,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens set a $50.00 price objective on International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.27.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

