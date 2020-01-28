Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BDN opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.91. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $16.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDN. Barclays set a $19.00 price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

In related news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 16,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $250,461.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 196,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,016,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Redd sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $227,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,187.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,775 shares of company stock worth $2,527,818 over the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

