Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BDN opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.91. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $16.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDN. Barclays set a $19.00 price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

In related news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 16,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $250,461.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 196,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,016,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Redd sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $227,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,187.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,775 shares of company stock worth $2,527,818 over the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Earnings History for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Comstock Resources Stock Price Down 8.5% Following Analyst Downgrade
Comstock Resources Stock Price Down 8.5% Following Analyst Downgrade
International Paper Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
International Paper Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
Brandywine Realty Trust Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Brandywine Realty Trust Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Cimpress Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Cimpress Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Eli Lilly And Co Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
Eli Lilly And Co Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
Landstar System to Release Earnings on Wednesday
Landstar System to Release Earnings on Wednesday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report