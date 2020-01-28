Cimpress (CMPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.98 million. Cimpress had a return on equity of 173.17% and a net margin of 4.64%. Cimpress’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts expect Cimpress to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR opened at $106.89 on Tuesday. Cimpress has a twelve month low of $73.74 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00.

In related news, insider Scott J. Vassalluzzo sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $101,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMPR. BidaskClub downgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cimpress in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cimpress from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

