Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE LLY opened at $138.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.06. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $142.25. The company has a market cap of $133.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.49%.

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 190,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $21,660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,780,504 shares of company stock worth $219,697,912 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

