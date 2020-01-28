Landstar System (LSTR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $111.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.61 and its 200 day moving average is $112.16. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $94.97 and a 12-month high of $120.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 11.97%.

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $586,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,797,520.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $825,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,063.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on LSTR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Landstar System from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens set a $129.00 price objective on Landstar System and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.15.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

