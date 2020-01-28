Caci International (CACI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Caci International to post earnings of $2.79 per share for the quarter. Caci International has set its FY20 guidance at $11.64-12.42 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.03. Caci International had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Caci International to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Caci International alerts:

NYSE CACI opened at $267.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $255.76 and its 200 day moving average is $230.56. Caci International has a twelve month low of $155.44 and a twelve month high of $274.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CACI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caci International from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Caci International in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Caci International from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.80.

In other news, VP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total transaction of $43,399.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 554 shares in the company, valued at $126,544.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,519,737.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,022 in the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Caci International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caci International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.