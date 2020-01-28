Northrop Grumman (NOC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.78 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $379.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.18. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $263.29 and a one year high of $384.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.09.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.