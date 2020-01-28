ConocoPhillips (COP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect ConocoPhillips to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ConocoPhillips to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $61.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $71.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price target on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Scotiabank lowered ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

