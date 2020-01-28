Valero Energy (VLO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Valero Energy to post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $85.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $69.44 and a 52-week high of $101.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

