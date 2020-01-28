Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $434.33 and last traded at $432.43, with a volume of 86195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $432.50.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $387.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $122.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $404.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 257.1% in the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

