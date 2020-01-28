Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $434.33 and last traded at $432.43, with a volume of 86195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $432.50.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $387.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $122.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $404.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 257.1% in the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Lockheed Martin Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement
Lockheed Martin Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement
Synovus Financial Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss
Synovus Financial Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss
eHealth Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade
eHealth Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade
Wabash National Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade
Wabash National Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade
Southern Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade
Southern Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade
AVEVA Group Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade
AVEVA Group Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report