Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $36.28, but opened at $36.64. Synovus Financial shares last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 53,531 shares.

The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.72 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 14.09%. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial to in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.55.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 59.7% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.83 and a 200-day moving average of $36.75.

About Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

