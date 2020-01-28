eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) saw strong trading volume on Monday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $150.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. 65,477 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 701,486 shares.The stock last traded at $123.07 and had previously closed at $123.26.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a $90.00 target price on eHealth and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI set a $125.00 price target on eHealth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub downgraded eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on eHealth from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.70.

Get eHealth alerts:

In other news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $138,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 89,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $10,121,446.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,545,004. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in eHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in eHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in eHealth by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 420.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.04.

eHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.