Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $17.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Wabash National traded as low as $11.94 and last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 2458 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $14.00 price target on shares of Wabash National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Wabash National by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 26,161 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 137.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 52,729 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 6.3% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 350,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 20,843 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 3.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 59,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 5.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.61.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Wabash National had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

