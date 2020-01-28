Southern (NYSE:SO) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Southern Co (NYSE:SO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $73.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Southern traded as high as $70.03 and last traded at $69.76, with a volume of 58359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.44.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SO. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.79.

In other Southern news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $130,168,772.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,236,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,864,899.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,218,238 shares of company stock worth $139,737,603. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 14,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.19 and its 200-day moving average is $60.90. The company has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

