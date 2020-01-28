AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from GBX 4,700 to GBX 5,200. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. AVEVA Group traded as high as GBX 5,080 ($66.82) and last traded at GBX 5,043 ($66.34), with a volume of 12251 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,025 ($66.10).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AVEVA Group from GBX 4,300 ($56.56) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 3,800 ($49.99) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 5,400 ($71.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($61.83) price objective on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,353.89 ($57.27).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,765.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. AVEVA Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.26%.

AVEVA Group Company Profile (LON:AVV)

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

