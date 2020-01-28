US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) Short Interest Down 11.2% in January

US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 601,400 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the December 31st total of 677,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin bought 1,000,000 shares of US Well Services stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,690,000.00. Insiders own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in US Well Services by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 31,521 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of US Well Services by 3,649.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15,546 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of US Well Services in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of US Well Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Well Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $750,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USWS stock opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $2.25. The firm has a market cap of $107.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.45. US Well Services has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). US Well Services had a negative return on equity of 40.96% and a negative net margin of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $130.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that US Well Services will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USWS. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of US Well Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.48.

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

