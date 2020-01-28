Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,640,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the December 31st total of 9,740,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 973,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days.

In other news, CEO W Brett White sold 84,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,137.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 936,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,033,078.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tpg Asia Advisors Vi, Inc. sold 4,321,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $78,555,979.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,446,365 shares of company stock valued at $80,882,183. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 62.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 106,316 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,630,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 767,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 57,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 16,325 shares during the last quarter. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.69. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -174.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.98. Cushman & Wakefield has a fifty-two week low of $15.49 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CWK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

