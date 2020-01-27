Strs Ohio Has $22.13 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 76,961 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Humana were worth $22,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Humana by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $356.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Humana Inc has a 1-year low of $225.65 and a 1-year high of $376.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $362.57 and its 200 day moving average is $308.83.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. Humana had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $16.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,134,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $5,184,708.99. Insiders have sold a total of 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $345.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.31.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

