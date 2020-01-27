Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $104,000 Stock Position in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 121.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,428 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in LYFT were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in LYFT by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 21,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LYFT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in LYFT during the fourth quarter worth $485,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in LYFT by 9,436.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 10,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in LYFT in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $1,288,500.00. Also, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $737,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,409 shares of company stock valued at $8,993,842.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of LYFT to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of LYFT to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LYFT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of LYFT from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of LYFT from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $48.43 on Monday. LYFT Inc has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $88.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.56.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $955.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.15 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LYFT Inc will post -10.41 EPS for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

