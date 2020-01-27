Strs Ohio Has $23.09 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100,281 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $23,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after buying an additional 16,148 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,918,000 after buying an additional 13,462 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price objective on Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.42.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $511,960.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,695.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,064 shares of company stock worth $1,006,361 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WM opened at $121.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.22. The firm has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.85 and a 1 year high of $121.93.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

